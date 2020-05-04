Driver arrested for drugs after police chase

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A shoplifting complaint at a Hickory, Kentucky area store leads to a police chase Sunday night.
A Graves County Sheriff’s deputy was called to a Dollar General store just after 7:45 p.m. Sunday night in reference to a shoplifting complaint.
When the deputy arrived, the suspect got into a car and refused to get out.
The deputy said the driver put the vehicle in reverse an nearly hit him.
The driver sped away onto US 45 towards Mayfield.
The deputy chased after the driver with lights flashing and sirens sounding.
Authorities said the suspect reached excessive speeds during the pursuit.
The chase continued onto West Broadway and then onto Hwy. 80.
After about a mile, the driver pulled over and surrendered.
The driver was arrested and identified as 23-year-old Helen L. Estremera, formerly of Chicago, but currently living at an unknown address in Mayfield.
Estremera was booked into the Graves County Jail on the following charges: unlawful taking, fleeing or evading, wanton endangerment, speeding, DUI, possession of methamphetamine, possession of of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and other related charges.
Officers said they found a variety of illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia inside of the car Estremera was driving.
