$2,500 donated to SEMO Food Bank

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Southeast Missouri Food Bank received a $2,500 donation through a partnership between Casey’s General Stores and Feeding America.
Food banks throughout Missouri also received money.
They include:
- $5,000 to Harvesters - The Community Food Network in Kansas City, Mo.
- $5,000 to St. Louis Area Food Bank in Bridgeton, Mo.
- $5,000 to Ozarks Food Harvest in Springfield, Mo.
- $5,000 to The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri in Columbia, Mo.
- $5,000 to Second Harvest Community Food Bank in St. Joseph, Mo.
The partnership would provide a half-million dollars over the coming year for COVID-19 relief.
