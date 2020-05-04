$2,500 donated to SEMO Food Bank

The Southeast Missouri Food Bank received a $2,500 donation through a partnership between Casey’s General Stores and Feeding America. (Source: Tayler Davis)
By Amber Ruch | May 4, 2020 at 1:59 PM CDT - Updated May 4 at 1:59 PM

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Southeast Missouri Food Bank received a $2,500 donation through a partnership between Casey’s General Stores and Feeding America.

Food banks throughout Missouri also received money.

They include:

  • $5,000 to Harvesters - The Community Food Network in Kansas City, Mo.
  • $5,000 to St. Louis Area Food Bank in Bridgeton, Mo.
  • $5,000 to Ozarks Food Harvest in Springfield, Mo.
  • $5,000 to The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri in Columbia, Mo.
  • $5,000 to Second Harvest Community Food Bank in St. Joseph, Mo.

The partnership would provide a half-million dollars over the coming year for COVID-19 relief.

