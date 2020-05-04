Community rallies together to support BBQ business after fire

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The community is stepping up to support a local BBQ business after a fire that destroyed half of their facility.
“The wind was blowing in there and maybe some of those live hot coals hit the floor,” True-Que owner Byron Bonner said. “Then it just took off.”
Bonner said due to COVID-19 social distancing guidelines, he had to reduce the amount of staff that could work at one time.
"We were just working with the amount of people we had and wasn't able to go back and forth because we got really busy," Bonner said.
An attempt to put out the fire with a fire extinguisher failed as it became too large to control. That's when firefighters with the Cape Girardeau Fire Department came and put it out.
Since that day, more than $10,000 has been raised by people through a Go Fund Me page to get his restaurant back up and running.
“You always hear unity in the community," Bonner said. “I didn’t think that the Lord would use me to be a person to pull people together to show love and unity in the community. And that definitely is love from people because they don’t have to give anything and I’m so grateful.”
The Cape Girardeau Fire Department dropped off a grill for him to use to help him get back on his feet quickly while he gets everything rebuilt.
Bonner anticipates it will take several weeks before he reopens.
