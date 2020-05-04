Chinn flying up NFL Draft Boards

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Saluki safety Jeremy Chinn is projected by some NFL Mock Drafts to go as high as a late first round pick in this years NFL Draft.
Chinn was a zero star recruit coming out of high school but finished his senior season as an all-american and Buck Buchanan award finalist, which goes to the nations best defender.
After putting up impressive numbers at the NFL combine, Chinn has heard from multiple NFL teams with major interest in him.
The NFL draft begins April 23 and runs through Saturday, April 25.
