Calm with Light Fog Outside

Light to patchy fog will be present this morning. Mostly sunny skies start off the first half of today and temperatures will warm quickly into the low to mid 70s by the early afternoon. Clouds and scattered storms will move in during the mid-afternoon especially in southeast Missouri first. These have the chance of being strong to severe with large hail, heavy rain, and damaging winds being the primary threats. Storms will continue into Kentucky and Tennessee by sunset and we are all likely to have storm activity into the early evening hours.