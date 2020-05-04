Body found in creek near railroad bridge in Iron Co., Mo.

IRON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - An investigation is underway in Iron County, Missouri after a body was found in a creek near a railroad bridge.
The body was found between Annapolis and Dec Arc, Mo. on Saturday, May 2.
After a review of the area and the condition of the body, the Iron County Sheriff’s Office requested the Missouri Highway Patrol’s Division of Drugs and Crime Control to assist with the investigation.
The sheriff said the remains appear to be that of an adult.
The body was transported to a Forensic Anthropologist in St. Louis to help identify the individual.
