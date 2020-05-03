Two Sikeston sisters missing, police issue endangered person advisory

Two Sikeston sisters missing, police issue endangered person advisory
By Ashley Smith | May 3, 2020 at 5:16 PM CDT - Updated May 3 at 5:38 PM

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Two Sikeston sisters are missing. The Sikeston police have issued an endangered person advisory.

The missing person incident occurred at 1305 William St at 11:30 AM on May 3.

The missing sisters are three year old Amya L. Marr, and five year old Amiracle J. Henry.

Amya is a black female, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a purple shirt with “Daddy is my heart” on it, and black pants.

Amya L Marr, is a black, female, age 3, hgt 3' 0", 24 lbs, black hair, brown eyes, wearing purple shirt with "Daddy is my heart" and black pants. (Source: Sikeston DPS)

Amiracle is a also a black female, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue Nickelodeon Junior and black leggings.

Amiracle J Henry, is a black, female, age 5, hgt 4' 2", 48 lbs, black hair, brown eyes, wearing blue Nickelodeon Junior shirt and black leggings. (Source: Sikeston DPS)

It is believed that the sisters were taken by their non-custodial mother, Akira R. Marr, from their foster home.

Akira Marr has a history of substance abuse and un-diagnosed mental disorder.

Akira Marr is a 27 year-old black female, around 166 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.

Akira R Marr, a black, female, age 27, hgt 5' 5", 166 lbs, black hair, brown eyes. (Source: Sikeston DPS)

Akira Marr drives a gray 2008 Chevrolet Impala bearing Missouri plates “EB7L8K.”

It was last seen headed Westbound from 1305 William St, Sikeston, Mo.

Anyone with information should call 911 immediately.

