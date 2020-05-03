Over $15 million in CARE act funding to go to Kentucky public health and safety

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFVS) - Kentucky has received $15,121,392 in federal funding for public health and safety to combat the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
CDC has awarded nearly $8.3 million to strengthen testing, containment and treatment as well as to help Kentucky make progress toward safely re-opening the economy.
The U.S. Department of Justice Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Fund delivered $6.8 million to Kentucky to help state and local governments respond the virus’ spread.
These federal funds were made available by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
“As Kentucky continues battling the effects of the coronavirus, I’m proud my CARES Act is providing the vital resources to help communities in need,” said Senator McConnell. “The unprecedented crisis requires a bold response, and these federal funds from the CDC and Justice Department can help keep families healthy and safe during this challenging time. As Senate Majority Leader, I’m putting Kentucky’s priorities at the center of the national response and working to deliver the resources to beat this virus.”
