12 new COVID-19 cases in Jackson Co.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) -The Jackson County Health Department announced twelve new cases of COVID-19 in Jackson County.
These individuals include:
- 1 female pre-teen/teen
- 3 women in their 20s
- 1 woman in her 30s
- 2 women in their 40s
- 1 woman in her 50s
- 4 males in their 30s.
All of these individuals are believed to have acquired the disease through either local contact with known cases, or through transmission in the community.
All are in isolation.
To date, there have been 147 laboratory confirmed cases in Jackson County.
Forty-five of the positive individuals have been released from isolation
