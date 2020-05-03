Kentucky roads closed due to flooding

KENTUCKY. (KFVS) - Some Kentucky roads, in the Heartland, are closed due to flooding.
Never drive through flooded roads. Turn around, don’t drown.
Carlisle County
KY 80 has Water Over Road signs posted at the 2.5 mile marker in Arlington in the West End Area between KY 1172 and U.S. 51.
Fulton County
The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is closed due to floodwaters over the Kentucky Landing. The closure is estimated to last until about May 10.
KY 1354 is closed between KY 94 and the Dorena-Hickman Ferry Landing in Hickman Harbor. Signs are posted.
Graves County
KY 1485/Bellville Rd closed at 1.13 mile marker, due to culvert washout, until further notice.
Hickman County
KY 123 is closed at the 14-16 mile marker in the Hailwell corner area. Signs are posted.
KY 2569/Holland Lane is closed, until further notice, between the Hickman-Fulton County Line and the Purchase Parkway Overpass due to a shoulder washout.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.