Ill. COVID-19 update

(KFVS) - On May 2 the IDPH reported 58,505 cases of COVID-19.
To date, 2,457 people have died from the virus.
Here is a list of our Illinois COVID-19 stories from May 2:
- 1 new COVID-19 case, 3 additional deaths in Jefferson Co., Ill.
- Bi-County Health reports 1 new COVID-19 case
- Gov. Pritzker held COVID-19 update; 58,505 cases in Ill.
- Fourth resident tests positive for COVID-19 reported in Saline County
- Perry County reports 5 new cases of COVID-19
- Health Department reports 15 new COVID-19 positive Jackson County residents
- One more Randolph County resident test positive for COVID-19
Governor JB Pritzker will give a COVID-19 update this afternoon.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.