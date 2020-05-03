First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

A cold front will push slowly south through the area today bringing increasing clouds, slightly cooler temps, and a chance for some mainly afternoon showers and thunderstorms. The best chance of heavier showers and storms is shaping up to be in southern counties e.g. Bootheel, Ky and Tn mainly this afternoon and evening. SPC continues with a level 1 risk of severe for this afternoon into early tonight. Northern counties may see a few showers but the best coverage and strongest storms should be south. After a brief break tonight into early Monday….more active weather will push in from the west Monday evening and Monday night. SPC has western counties with a level 2/slight risk of severe for Monday/Monday night. Hail and strong winds will be main threats, especially over the hills of SE Missouri.