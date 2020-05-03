First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

After a stormy afternoon, we’ll get a short break before another round of thunderstorms threatens late Monday. For this evening a few showers could linger into the evening hours but the overall trend is for a dry night with partial clearing and slightly cooler temps…..low Monday morning look to range from the 40s north to the 50s south. But the front that’s pushing south today will begin to approach from the south again tomorrow…..resulting in another round of thunderstorms from Monday afternoon thru early Tuesday morning. SPC now has much of the region outlooked for tomorrow with a slight/level 2 risk of severe. Storms are likely to be moving in from the west by Monday afternoon….and will become widespread Monday night before pushing east around daybreak Tuesday. Hail and damaging winds will be the primary threats Monday afternoon and evening.