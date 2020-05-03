First Alert: Showers and thunderstorms likely on Sunday

(KFVS) -We will have periods of active weather today through Monday evening.
A cold front will move through the area today bringing more clouds, cooler temps, and a chance for some afternoon showers and thunderstorms.
The best chance of heavier showers and storms will be in the Bootheel, Ky and Tn mainly this afternoon and evening.
Models continue to show a level 1 risk of severe weather for this afternoon into early tonight.
Northern counties may see a few showers but the best coverage and strongest storms should be south.
After a brief break tonight into early Monday….more active weather will move in Monday evening and Monday night.
SPC has western counties with a level 2/slight risk of severe for Monday.
Hail and strong winds will be the main threats, especially over the hills of SE Missouri.
The week ahead looks to be a bit cooler and mostly dry.
The next chance of rain (after early Tuesday) will be on Friday.
Temps on Friday thru the weekend look to stay a bit below normal again.
