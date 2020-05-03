Businesses getting ready to re-open in Missouri

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - On Monday, all businesses are allowed to re-open their doors following a stay-at-home order from Missouri Governor Mike Parson that expires on May 3 due to COVID-19.
Some businesses and customers are nervous and excited about reopening, but all want to make sure social distancing guidelines and safety protocols are being met.
We caught up with Kanaan Rhodes who owns a hair styling business called “The Room Hair Design Studio” in Cape Girardeau.
She said they will have extra measures place, such as taking temperatures at the door, everyone wearing masks and much more.
“Some of our protocols that we are doing are a little bit extra than what we are required to do,” Rhodes said. “We want to make sure everyone is safe. It just takes that one person that has it that could contaminate everything, so we wanted to make sure we had extra protocols in place so that everyone is healthy and safe.”
She has everything ready to go for when her customers walk in the door. At that point, they will go through the COVID-19 checklist they have and limit the amount of customers that are allowed inside at one time.
“We’re trying to also stagger appointments so that we’re not here all at once,” Rhodes said. “We’re only allowing 10 people in the studio at one time.”
She detailed more safety measures they have in place as well.
“We can’t have a couple stylists working at a time because you sit so close to each other, so we’re using every other station,” Rhodes said. “That way we can keep that six foot distance at all times. We have actually taken out all cloth furniture. We took all of our waiting room furniture downstairs. So we don’t have a waiting room area right now and are asking clients to sit in their cars and then call when they get here.”
She states she is going to be very busy as customers have filled up nearly every time slot she has for the next several weeks.
“We are slammed!” Rhodes said. “We are currently booked almost til the end of May; not just with our old clients but we have had a lot of new clients reach out to us as well.”
She said she and her staff are excited to get back to work and see everyone again.
“We are so excited!” Rhodes said. “We feel like it’s our first day of school again. We have our outfits laid out and ready to go.”
