UT Martin has virtual commencement for 2020 Grads.

Devin Majors, of Nashville, a two-term Student Government Association president and future University of Tennessee College of Law student, also congratulated the class for completing degrees under challenging circumstances. “Just like many of your college journeys, this road has been filled with many ups and downs, moments of doubt, and times that you felt that you just couldn’t continue,” said Majors. “And with your strength and your perseverance, you proved to the world – most importantly, you proved to yourself – that you can adapt and overcome.”