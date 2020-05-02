Sea turtle nest sighting kicks off season in South Carolina

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Sea turtle nesting season has officially begun in the Palmetto State, and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources has already reported a sighting.
SCDNR biologists said a nest was laid during the Thursday overnight hours on Lighthouse Island, located in the Cape Romain National Wildlife Refuge.
South Carolina official sea turtle nesting season runs from May 1 to October 31 each year.
“Staff and volunteers are very excited to celebrate the official opening of sea turtle season,” said Michelle Pate, SCDNR sea turtle biologist. “This year has been an especially difficult one for all of us globally, and we welcome the seasonal return of these ancient creatures back to South Carolina's nesting beaches.”
Pate added that she expects a productive season, though not reaching the level of nesting seen in 2019.
South Carolina celebrated a record-breaking season in 2019 where volunteers and biologists counted 8,802 nests.
The 2018 season was low due to cyclical nesting patterns. But biologists said sea turtle nest numbers across the southeast have trended up over the past decade. This makes biologists optimistic that the threatened reptiles are beginning to recover after several decades of conservation efforts.
Meanwhile, the ongoing coronavirus crisis has changed how volunteers are helping to track the sea turtle nests. Instead of patrolling the beaches each morning, looking for crawls and tracks of female sea turtles, the volunteer network has been restricted until beaches across the state fully reopens and state employees are permitted to fully return to the field.
In order to help make sure that the sea turtles and nests stay safe, beachgoers are asked to keep beaches clean, turn beachfront lights off to avoid disorienting turtles and give sea turtles and their nests enough space if you encounter them on the beach.
Sea Turtle Nesting Season Reminders
- Report all sick/injured/dead sea turtles and nest disturbances to the SCDNR at 1-800-922-5431 so that staff/volunteers can respond as soon as possible.
- Respect boating laws and boat cautiously, especially in small tidal creeks where sea turtles like to feed. Boat strikes have emerged as the leading cause of death for sea turtles in South Carolina.
- Keep artificial lights off the beach at night during nesting season – this includes beachfront property lights and flash photography, which can disorient nesting mothers and hatchlings.
- Always respect sea turtles by observing them from a distance on the beach. Individuals that violate federal law by harming or interfering with sea turtles or their nests can be subject to civil penalties of up to $25,000 and up to a year’s imprisonment.
- Keep our beaches and ocean clean by avoiding single-use plastics. Plastic bags and balloons are among the most common trash items found on South Carolina beaches and can cause injury or death when sea turtles mistake them for food.
- Promote and support our program for continued conservation of sea turtles in South Carolina.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.