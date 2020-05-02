1 new COVID-19 case, 3 additional deaths in Jefferson Co., Ill.

By Jessica Ladd | May 2, 2020 at 11:39 AM CDT - Updated May 2 at 11:39 AM

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) -The Jefferson County Health Department reported one new case of COVID-19 and three additional deaths on May 2.

The new case is a female in her 50s.

She is currently isolated at home.

The three deaths were all COVID-19 positive residents at a long term care facility that recently experienced an outbreak.

To date there have been 88 lab-confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Jefferson County.

Fourteen of these have resulted in deaths.

Forty-seven of the positive cases have now been released from isolation.

