Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

MEDICAID EXPANSION-MISSOURI
Petition seeks to put Medicaid expansion on Missouri ballot
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri voters could get to decide whether to expand Medicaid health care coverage to thousands of low-income adults. Supporters of a proposed constitutional amendment said they turned in nearly 350,000 initiative petition signatures Friday to the secretary of state's office. That's about twice as many valid signatures as needed to qualify the measure for the November ballot. Missouri's Republican-led Legislature has repeatedly declined to expand Medicaid coverage under the terms of the 2010 health care law signed by then-President Barack Obama. Republican Gov. Mike Parson opposes the ballot initiative. He says it could cost the state too much money.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSOURI MEAT PLANT
Nearly 300 workers test positive at Missouri meat plant
O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Nearly 300 workers at a northwestern Missouri pork processing plant have now tested positive for the coronavirus, the latest of several meat plants around the country to see huge spikes in confirmed cases of the virus. Missouri’s health department oversaw testing this week of more than 2,300 asymptomatic workers at the Triumph Foods plant in St. Joseph. State health director Dr. Randall Williams says that results for the first 1,625 asymptomatic workers showed that 259 tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Thirty-six others previously tested positive.
MISSOURI BUDGET
Missouri senators set aside $20M for meat packing plants
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri senators are setting aside $20 million in expected federal aid for the state's struggling meatpacking plants. A Senate budget committee on Friday made the change to the state budget plan for the fiscal year that begins in July. Employees work close to each other at meatpacking plants, which can enable the spread of COVID-19. Nearly 300 workers at a northwestern Missouri pork processing plant have now tested positive for the coronavirus. Republican Sen. Justin Brown says the $20 million could be used to buy more personal protective equipment for workers at plants. .
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSOURI
Change of plan: Eureka won't break from stay-at-home order
The town of Eureka won’t stray from St. Louis County’s stay-at-home order after all. Eureka Mayor Sean Flower said that based on feedback and discussions in the community, he has dropped his plan that would have allowed businesses to reopen starting Monday, in accordance with Gov. Mike Parson’s statewide reopening. St. Louis County Executive Sam Page’s order remains in place through mid-May, as does St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson’s order. More than half of the state’s 7,835 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, have occurred in St. Louis city and county, along with about two-thirds of Missouri’s 337 deaths.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-PROTESTS
Michigan militia puts armed protest in the spotlight
Gun-carrying protesters have been a common sight at some demonstrations calling for coronavirus-related restrictions to be lifted. But an armed militia’s involvement in an angry protest in the Michigan statehouse Thursday marked an escalation that drew condemnation and shone a spotlight on the practice of bringing weapons to protest. For some observers, the images of armed men in tactical gear at a state Capitol were an unsettling symbol of rising tensions in a nation grappling with crisis. Others saw evidence of racial bias in the way the protesters were treated by police.
AP-FBN-CHIEFS-DOCTOR-LARRY
Chiefs' Duvernay-Tardif putting medical degree to work
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has gone from the offensive line to the front line, using the medical degree he earned during the past few offseasons with the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs to help patients during the COVID-19 pandemic. He explained during a video interview how he had contacted the health ministry in his native Canada early in the outbreak to see how he could help. Duvernay-Tardif began by making public-service announcements and getting the word out about social distancing, but he soon sprang into action when it became clear that there would be a shortage of trained medical professionals.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-FARMERS-MARKETS
Farmers markets scaling down with eye on safety due to virus
DETROIT (AP) — Farmers, growers and operators of open-air markets are heading into a busy time of the year as many states still are under stay-at-home orders for residents and non-essential businesses to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Shoppers venturing out this year are just as likely to come across tables of hand sanitizer and face mask-wearing produce peddlers as they are to see bushels of corn, quarts of blueberries or flats of petunias. Many markets have moved to drive-thru shopping, reduced days or hours, and fencing to control crowds. At Detroit’s Eastern Market, fencing is being considered and grids will be painted on floors as a reminder to social distance.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MIDWEST ECONOMY
Survey shows hope for recovery even as economic indices drop
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The latest survey of supply managers in a nine-state region of the Midwest and Plains shows many have hope for a rebound yet this year, even as the survey's other indices show the coronavirus pandemic has knocked the economy in Middle America for a loop. The Mid-American Business Conditions index released Friday plummeted from March's 46.7 to 35.1 in April — the lowest reading since February 2009. But the confidence index, which gauges supply managers' economic outlook for the next six months, rose to 45.5 from March’s record low 14.5. Any score above 50 suggests economic growth, while scores below 50 suggest decline. The survey covers Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota.