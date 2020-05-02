Ill. COVID-19 update May 2

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - On May 1, the IDPH reported 56,055 cases of COVID-19 and 2,457 deaths.
Here is a list of our Illinois COVID-19 stories from May 1:
- Modified stay-at-home order goes into effect in Illinois
- Jackson Co. Health Dept. reports 8 new positive cases of COVID-19
- Southern Seven Health Dept. reports 6 new positive cases of COVID-19, 2 new recovered cases
- U.S. District Court for southern district of Illinois closure extended
- $4M granted to Ill. housing authorities
- 5 more COVID-19 cases, one COVID-19 related death recorded in Randolph County
- Perry County reports 1 new case of COVID-19
Governor JB Pritzker will give another COVID-19 update at 2:30 this afternoon.
