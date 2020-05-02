Home scavenger hunt reveals energy savings

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - With so many customers spending time at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, potentially increasing energy use, Ameren Missouri wants to give families tools to help them save money.
That’s why the company has developed a way for the whole family to find energy savings around the house.
At Ameren Missouri’s Facebook page, families can find the new Energy Efficiency Scavenger Hunt.
By following the downloadable information page, parents and children will be led room-by-room to find simple low-and no-cost ways to reduce energy use all while maintaining comfort.
“As a parent, I’m dealing with the challenge of keeping my kids engaged in educational and constructive activities while not sitting in front of a screen all day,” said Bill Davis, director of energy solutions at Ameren Missouri. “By involving them now, I know they’ll be more thoughtful energy consumers today and for the rest of their lives.”
Some of the scavenger hunt activities include:
- Counting light bulbs and tracking which ones are used more often.
- Observing when natural light is more abundant in each room and changing lighting habits.
- Learning which appliances use the most energy.
- Finding and unplugging chargers when not connected to a phone or tablet.
As participants in the game learn more about their energy use, they’ll be able to find instant savings.
“We’ve had mild weather in the past month,” Davis said. “At the same time we know the summer heat is coming. When those higher temperatures arrive, steps families take now can save money over the next few months and for many years to come.”
