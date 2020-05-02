Health Department reports 15 new COVID-19 positive Jackson County residents

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department was notified of 15 Jackson County residents who are confirmed to have contracted COVID-19.
All but one have been placed in isolation.
The other is a Jackson County resident tested positive out of state in early April, but Jackson County was not notified at the time.
This resident remains out of state and is considered recovered.
Most Jackson County residents who have tested positive within the past ten days are tied to outbreaks at workplaces outside of Jackson County.
To date, there have been 135 laboratory confirmed cases in Jackson County.
45 of the positive residents have been released from isolation, in accordance with CDC guidelines.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.