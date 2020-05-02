First Alert: Warm today; Storms possible on Sunday

(KFVS) - Today will be dry, warm and sunny.
Afternoon temps will reach the mid 80s.
Saturday will be rather breezy and more humid.
Showers, thunderstorms and cooler weather will develop on Sunday.
Models indicate storms should hit about mid-day with strong winds being the greatest threat.
The week ahead will be rather active with a couple of weather systems moving through.
The first looks to be Monday evening into early Tuesday….followed by another system about Thursday night into Friday.
Wednesday and Thursday will potentially be the only dry days.
Temps will be pretty close to average early in the week but turning a bit cooler for the second half of the week.
