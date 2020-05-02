First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

The weekend will get off to a dry and warm start before turning wetter and potentially stormy on Sunday. For today, a southwest breeze will combine with mostly sunny skies to push afternoon air temps into the mid 80s, making it the warmest day since early in April. It will be rather breezy and more humid. No issues tonight as it stays mild and dry….but Sunday will be more active as a frontal boundary sags south over the region and periods of showers and thunderstorms develop. Models continue to move a mesoscale complex tracking over the area about mid-day along the front. Despite marginal numbers, SPC now has us in the marginal risk of severe zone….with strong winds the greatest threat. Otherwise it will be turning a bit cooler Sunday as northerly winds develop behind the front.