First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

After a warm and breezy Saturday, Sunday is looking a little shaky as a cold front moves through the area north to south. This evening and overnight should stay dry (and mild!) but the cold front will begin to move in from the north by tomorrow morning. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms appear likely through the day and into the evening….gradually clearing out from northwest to southeast by evening. SPC has us in the level 1/marginal risk of severe. Gusty winds and moderate hail look to be the greatest threats…along with heavy downpours and lightning. It will also be turning cooler as wind switch to the north.
Once the Sunday system moves out we won’t have long to recover, as the front will likely return as a warm from the southwest Monday night…with another chance of showers and storms. Our western counties may have a few strong storms Monday evening with this….ending as cooler showers on Tuesday morning. Beyond that, we should have dry weather until about Thursday night into Friday. Temperatures this week will be close to seasonal averages to start the week, but a shot of cooler and drier air looks to move in late in the week and into next weekend.
