Dorena-Hickman Ferry closed due to rising floodwaters

PADUCAH, Ky.. (KFVS) -The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is closed due to rising floodwaters covering the Kentucky Landing.
The ferry halted service about 12:45 p.m., on May 2.
The Dorena-Hickman Ferry normally has to close when the gauge at Cairo exceeds 44 ft., putting floodwaters above where the ferry can operate.
The river was at 44.6 at 8 a.m., with a forecast to go to 45.0 by about 1 p.m., then rise to 45.5 ft. and stay there for about five days before falling slowly.
Based on the river forecast, Captain Jeremy Newsom anticipates the ferry will be closed until about May 9 or 10.
The closure could be longer if there is substantial rainfall upstream this week.
The Dorena-Hickman Ferry connects KY 1354 at Hickman, Kentucky, with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Missouri.
