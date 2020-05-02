1 dead following ATV crash in Gallatin County; Driver facing DUI charges

GALLATIN, Ill. (KFVS) - One person is dead after an ATV crash in Gallatin County on May 1.
Derrick J. Jackson, 30, of Elizabethtown, was driving a Black 2014 Polaris Razor northbound on Forestry Road 534 in the Pounds Hollow Recreation Area.
A preliminary investigation indicates at 5:20 p.m. Jackson, for unknown reasons, drove onto the east shoulder of the roadway.
He then over corrected, which caused him to lose control of his vehicle.
The razor crossed the roadway, struck a tree and continued down a steep embankment.
Hanna P. McCree, 23, of Herrin, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Gallatin County Coroner.
Jackson was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.
Neither Jackson or McCree were wearing their seatbelts.
The driver was cited for Operating an ATV in a recreation area by the U.S. Forestry Service and Driving under the influence of alcohol by ISP.
The investigation remains ongoing by the ISP Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit.
