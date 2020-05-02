2 car crash blocks Ky 282 near U.S. 62/US 641 in Marshall County

Ambulance stock (Source: Associated Press)
By Ashley Smith | May 2, 2020 at 8:37 PM CDT - Updated May 2 at 8:37 PM

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Marshall County 911 has reported that a two car crash with multiple injuries is blocking KY 282/Gilbertsville Highway north of the U.S. 62/US 641 interchange near Kentucky Dam Village State Resort Parky in Marshall County.

The crash is along KY 282, near the intersection with Sheriff’s Ranch Road.

Both lanes of KY 282/Gilbertsville Highway are blocked at this time.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area due to multiple ambulances and other emergency response personnel on-site.

Estimated duration of the blockage is unknown.

