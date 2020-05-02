Cape Library to provide drive-thru services

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Starting Wednesday, May, the Cape Girardeau Public Library will be offering drive-thru hold pickup services.
Though the library’s doors remain closed at this time, the drive-thru window will be open from noon to 6:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, for patrons who wish to pick up items they have placed on hold.
Holds may be placed through the library’s online catalog or by calling the library.
Items must be placed on hold beforehand to be eligible for drive-thru service.
“The library is excited to transition into a new phase of services during these uncertain times," said Katie Hill, library director. "We encourage all of our patrons to utilize our drive-thru to pick up books, DVDs, and other resources. Our convenient drive-up window allows us to offer this service while continuing to do our part to keep everyone safe.”
Due dates on items that are currently checked out have been extended until June 1.
Those who wish to return their items may do so by using the convenient drop off located in the library parking lot.
Services offered may change as local and state recommendations change.
For more information about Cape Library services offered during this closure click here.
