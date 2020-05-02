Bi-County Health reports 1 new COVID-19 case

FRANKLIN & WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) -The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department has been notified of one new positive COVID-19 case within Franklin and Williamson county.
The individual, a female in her 30’s from Williamson county, likely acquired the virus in a healthcare setting.
She is at home and in isolation.
To date, there have been a total of 33 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson county and 9 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin county of COVID-19.
Of these positive cases, 13 have recovered in Williamson county and 5 have recovered in Franklin county.
