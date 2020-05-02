Amber Alert issued for missing 6-year-old Miy’Angel Crutchfield

Miy’Angel Crutchfield (Source: ALEA)
By WBRC Staff | May 2, 2020 at 3:35 PM CDT - Updated May 2 at 5:07 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a six-year-old named Miy’Angel Crutchfield. She is believed to be in extreme danger.

Miy’Angel is a black female, 4′0, 90 pounds, missing two front teeth. Her hair is half braided and she may be wearing pink lounge pants and a white shirt.

She was last seen around 9am Saturday morning.

According to officials she was abducted by 22 year old Jasmine Denise Crutchfield, black female with M K J S tattooed on her wrist.

They may be traveling in a Silver sedan with Ohio plates

