Additional COVID-19 results in from Buchanan County food plant

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) -The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) partnered with the City of St. Joseph Health Department, Northwest Health Services and Mosaic Life Care to offer COVID-19 testing to all employees and contract staff at Triumph Foods in St. Joseph.
The latest results show 167 new cases among Triumph Foods staff who were not showing symptoms.
Prior to this week, Triumph Foods had a total of 46 employees test positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.
Comprehensive testing of asymptomatic employees began Monday.
A total of 305 employees currently have laboratory-confirmed COVID-19.
“We continue to work closely with our partners to monitor this situation,” said Dr. Randall Williams, director of DHSS. “Many thanks to the employees for the important work that they do and for their willingness to be tested and to follow our guidance which will prevent further spread of this virus.”
