What you need to know May 1
By Marsha Heller | May 1, 2020 at 4:20 AM CDT - Updated May 1 at 4:20 AM

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Friday, May 1.

The first day of May is starting of chilly with temperatures in the 40s.

This afternoon will be sunny with a slight breeze.

High temperatures will be in the mid and upper 70s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and breezy with highs in the low 80s.

The chance for storms returns Sunday. There may be a strong storm, but the severe threat is not high.

More storms are possible early next week.

  • Hundreds of southern Illinois first responders came out in force to hold a parade for a toddler battling cancer.
  • NASCAR joins the UFC as the first major sports organizations to announce specific return to play plans since the coronavirus pandemic shut down U.S. sports in mid-March.
  • A Kentucky family is counting their blessings after their 14-month-old daughter survives COVID-19.

