What you need to know May 1

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Friday, May 1.
The first day of May is starting of chilly with temperatures in the 40s.
This afternoon will be sunny with a slight breeze.
High temperatures will be in the mid and upper 70s.
Saturday will be mostly sunny and breezy with highs in the low 80s.
The chance for storms returns Sunday. There may be a strong storm, but the severe threat is not high.
More storms are possible early next week.
- A modified stay-at-home order goes into effect in Illinois today. Some retail businesses can reopen with restrictions and anyone entering into a public space must wear a face mask.
- Federal guidelines for social distancing have expired in the U.S. Some states are starting to reopen for business.
- Missouri’s first phase of reopening is set for Monday. Southeast Missouri businesses are preparing and making changes to keep customers safe, including hair salons.
- Approximately 92 employees have tested positive for COVID-19 at a pork processing plant in Missouri.
- Roughly 30.3 million people have now filed for jobless aid in the six weeks since the coronavirus outbreak.
- Hundreds of southern Illinois first responders came out in force to hold a parade for a toddler battling cancer.
- NASCAR joins the UFC as the first major sports organizations to announce specific return to play plans since the coronavirus pandemic shut down U.S. sports in mid-March.
- A Kentucky family is counting their blessings after their 14-month-old daughter survives COVID-19.
