Volunteers serve BBQ to first responders in Jackson, Mo.

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Volunteers treated police, firefighters and other first responders to a drive-up barbecue dinner on Friday, May 1.
They wore protective gear and maintained social distancing while supporting those who keep us safe.
Jackson police said the gesture was much appreciated.
“All first responders that are affected by this and have to be at work, have to come in and deal with a lot of this stuff, and to just be able to have lunch taken care of is one less worry we have, at least for today."
The event is set to run through 8 p.m. on Friday and is courtesy of Connection Point Church in Jackson.
