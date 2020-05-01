U.S. District Court for southern district of Illinois closure extended

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - The U.S. District Court for the southern district of Illinois has extended their closure until May 31, 2020.
The last time they extended the closure, the courts were scheduled to open on May 3.
The federal Courthouses in East St. Louis and in Benton Illinois will remain closed to the public.
There will not be in-court hearings or trials until after May 31, 2020.
All grand jury sessions in this district are suspended until after May 18, 2020.
Criminal warrants, complaints and similar matters will continue to be processed.
