Three Rivers College announces reopening dates

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Three Rivers College (TRC) in Poplar Bluff announced it will gradually reopen in phases.
Fitness classes will resume in the Bidwell Fitness Center beginning May 1, with limits of no more than 10 individuals in the room at one time and resume at normal capacity on May 18, unless health officials recommend otherwise.
The college will reopen its facilities to faculty and staff members on Monday, May 4.
On this date, staff will return to normal hours n Poplar Bluff and at its location buildings in Sikeston, Dexter, and Kennett.
Social distancing, personal safety and enhanced sanitation protocols will be in place for the reopening.
TRC faculty will return as needed.
Certain classes, with hands-on elements, will start bringing back students to complete these courses on May 18 through June 1.
Students will be contacted by their instructors.
TRC President Dr. Wesley Payne said the college will be closed to the public until June 1.
“Beginning June 1 we will we be fully open unless health officials recommend otherwise,” said Dr. Payne.
June 1 is when the college will allow in-person registration.
Summer classes will be online.
Dr. Payne is hoping the college will be able to hold in-person classes this Fall.
Classes at the college moved online in March and the facilities have been closed since April.
Students, faculty and staff have been working remotely.
For information about registering for classes or virtual services for students, click here or contact the Welcome Center at 573-840-0605.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.