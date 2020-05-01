35th Annual Kow Pasture Klassic canceled; you can still donate

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An annual golf tournament that benefits veterans and children with disabilities was canceled due to the coronavirus.
“They called and I personally had to make the call. And I think it was the right thing to do," said Mitch Miller.
Miller is the event coordinator for the Kow Pasture Klassic Golf Tournament that’s been a staple of Schindler’s Tavern in New Hamburg, Missouri for the past 35 years.
“It’s a spoofy golf tournament. A best ball kind of program. And there is no description of clubs. You use tennis balls for balls.”
The event benefits two local area organizations.
“All the donations, all the proceeds go to the Children’s Center in Sikeston and the Missouri Veterans home here in Cape.”
Each year, it’s estimated that thousands of people come out to the back of Schindler’s Tavern to play a round of makeshift golf and give donations. But this year, Miller didn’t feel that getting people together was worth compromising the health of others.
“A group from the Missouri Veterans home and a few of the kids come up. We just didn’t think it would be prudent to expose anybody.”
Although this year’s event has been canceled, you can still make a contribution.
“I’ll ask everyone to be as generous as they can and make those checks out to those two places. And we also ask for help with anything with the covid virus thing. Because that’s what the people of New Hamburg are all about. Is helping out," he said.
Miller said that you can send your charitable donations to Schindler’s Tavern, in care of the organization you wish to support.
