Task forces formed to reopen Ky. courts for in-person services

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Three task forces have been formed to reopen Kentucky courts for limited in-person services.
Currently, most court operations, unless they are an emergency, have been suspended through May 31. Governor Andy Beshear signed an executive order to put in-person court services on hold on March 6.
Before the order expires, Chief Justice of Kentucky John D. Minton Jr. wants to have a plan in place that follows social distancing recommendations at all levels of the judicial system in the state.
Kentucky Supreme Court Chief Justice Minton has formed task forces for each level: Circuit, Family and District courts.
He said the plans for each will take a phased approach.
A Supreme Court justice will head each task force, with judges and circuit clerks from throughout the commonwealth serving as its members.
Feedback from other Kentucky judges, circuit clerks and court staff will also be taken into consideration.
One of the main concerns the Chief Justice has is how to handle traffic flow in court facilities to minimize lines in court offices and how to avoid large crowds in courtrooms.
“We’re all in this together and we welcome your suggestions,” Chief Justice Minton said. “We carefully planned how to provide essential services while observing social distancing and I’m confident we will just as carefully prepare to resume in-person services.”
