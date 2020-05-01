Southern Seven Health Dept. reports 6 new positive cases of COVID-19, 2 new recovered cases

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department reported six new positive cases of COVID-19 and two new recovered cases in its region on Friday, May 1.
Four of the new positive cases are in Union County: a woman in her 30s, a woman in her 50s, a man in his 40s and a man in his 80s. The other two cases are in Pulaski County: a man in his 30s and a man in his 40s. All are being isolated.
This brings the total number of positive cases in the Southern Seven Health Department region to 51, with no deaths.
The two new recovered cases include one in Union County and one in Alexander County. This brings the total number of recovered in the region to 22.
According to the health department, a total of 528 negative tests for COVID-19 have been reported.
- Alexander County - 3 cases (2 of 3 recovered)
- Hardin County - 1 case (recovered)
- Johnson County - 4 cases (2 of 4 recovered)
- Massac County - 4 cases (3 of 4 recovered)
- Pope County - 0 cases
- Pulaski County - 20 cases (8 of 20 recovered)
- Union County - 19 (6 of 19 recovered)
