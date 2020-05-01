Southeast Mo. State launching new online programs in child care, development

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University launched two new online degree programs in child care and child development.
The programs include an online Associate of Arts in Child Care and Guidance and an online Bachelor of Science in Child and Family Studies with a child development option.
Chelsea McNeely, director of Southeast Online, said they are designed for those who work with young children, those already working in childcare centers and those who cannot complete an education degree on campus.
“Southeast Online is very excited to launch both of these programs for those interested in furthering their education in this field,” she said. “This is the first time we’ve offered an Associate of Arts online, and we are very pleased that it will offer childcare professionals the opportunity to also pursue an online bachelor’s degree program as well.”
For more information, you can contact Southeast Online at southeastonline@semo.edu or 573-651-2766.
The Associate of Arts is a two-year program that bridges into the four-year bachelor’s degree.
Once at the junior and senior levels, students can incorporate several department certificates into their learning plan, including focusing on Child Abuse Advocacy, Gerontology and Gender and Sexuality Studies.
Each of the certificates use may of the courses from the bachelor’s degree, so the certificates can be earned while earning the degree, without adding additional hours to a student’s overall degree plan.
