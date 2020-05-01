Sikeston police officer resigns; investigation into deadly February crash continues

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A Sikeston Department of Public Safety officer involved in a deadly crash in February submitted his resignation on Friday, May 1.
According to Sikeston DPS, the Missouri State Highway Patrol completed its reconstruction report on the deadly Feb. 29 crash. The incident is still being investigated.
After reviewing the findings of the reconstruction report, DPS Chief Jim McMillen said he met with officer Andrew Cooper, and Cooper submitted his resignation.
Chief McMillen said the city accepted the resignation, effective immediately.
“I understand this investigation took several weeks and this causes concern and troubles many who want immediate action,” Chief McMillen said in a release. “As with any investigation, we must have the facts of the incident to make any determination. It is also important to have a third party, like the MSHP, to investigate major incidents that involve our officers.”
The Missouri State Highway Patrol preliminary traffic report stated the crash happened when Cooper ran a stop sign and hit a vehicle driven by Christopher Cohen, 24, of Sikeston Mo., head-on.
Cohen was taken by ambulance to a hospital with serious injuries. Cohen’s passenger, Abigail Cohen, 22, of Sikeston, Mo, died at the scene.
