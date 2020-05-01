Paducah, Ky. man accused of chasing vehicle until it crashed into home, caught fire

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is accused of chasing another vehicle until it crashed into a home and caught on fire.
Jahkeem Coleman, 20, was arrested on charges of three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.
According to Paducah police, they were called at 11:51 p.m. on Thursday, April 30 after a Chevrolet Impala crashed into a home near H.C. Mathis Drive and North 13th Street.
Police said the resident and her four-year-old child were out of the home and unhurt when officers arrived.
A woman approached the officer and said she was the driver of the car. She said she was dropping a friend off at a home near Kentucky Avenue when Coleman started following her in a 2009 Nissan.
The woman said she sped up to get away from Coleman, but he chased her. She said the chase continued from Walter Jetton Boulevard to Jackson Street to H.C. Mathis Drive.
Police say she told them she turned onto North 13th Street, lost control of her car and hit the home. Her car caught on fire.
Officers found Coleman at Linden and South 6th Streets and interviewed him. They say Coleman first denied any involvement in the incident. He then told them he followed the woman, but said he never chased her.
Coleman was booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.