167 new positive cases of COVID-19 among Mo. food plant staff; 295 total cases

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 167 new positive cases of COVID-19 among food plant staff in western Missouri.
DHSS partnered with the City of St. Joseph Health Department, Northwest Health Services and Mosaic Life Care to offer COVID-19 testing to all employees and contract staff at Triumph Foods.
They say the latest results on Friday, May 1 show 167 new cases among staff who were not showing symptoms. These cases are among the 916 employees who had samples collected on Tuesday.
Before this week, the health department said Triumph Foods had a total of 46 employees test positive. On Monday, comprehensive testing of asymptomatic employees began.
Of the 707 employees tested, 92 had positive results.
A total of 295 employees currently have lab-confirmed COVID-19.
According to DHSS, samples were collected for testing at the processing facility from an additional 709 employees on Wednesday and Thursday, bringing the total tested to more than 2,300.
Any employees who are still seeking testing can do so next week through the mobile testing site operated by Northwest Health Services.
DHSS staff on site in St. Joseph on Friday helped with case investigations and contact tracing. Staff from surrounding local public health agencies also helped.
According to DHSS, cases are counted by county of the patient’s residence, not by location of the employer or where the test was conducted. Not all cases among Triumph Foods employees will be counted in Buchanan County’s total case count as they are not all county residents.
