Modified stay-at-home order goes into effect in Illinois

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - A modified Stay-At-Home order went into effect in Illinois on Friday, May 1.
The executive order mandates face coverings must be worn by all residents who must go to public spaces, such as grocery stores, where social distancing is not possible.
The order also allows for the reopening of several businesses, plus state parks, boating and fishing, and golf courses. These re-openings do have restrictions.
- Retail stores can start taking orders for pick-up and delivery.
- Green houses and garden centers can open their doors, as long as social distancing requirements are followed and employees and customers wear face masks.
- Fishing and boating in groups of no more than two people will be permitted.
- Golf will be permitted under strict safety guidelines under the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.
- Essential businesses and manufacturers will be required to provide face-coverings to all employees who are not able to maintain social distancing.
- Schools can allow for pick-up of supplies or student belongings.
The new order does not ease restrictions for religious gatherings.
Governor JB Pritzker addressed this during his COVID-19 briefing on Thursday.
“Most faith leaders have found new ways to connect with their parishioners on the zoom conferencing holding services by teleconference,” said Gov. Pritzker. “And I would encourage people to continue to do that. And I would just urge the faith leaders, you know, who are concerned about the length of this to just put their health and safety of their congregants first.”
The modified stay at home order ends at the end of the month.
Gov. Pritzker will hold his next COVID-19 briefing on Friday, May 1 at 2:30 p.m.
