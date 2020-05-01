Mo. senators to introduce resolution designating May 1 as Silver Star Service Banner Day

“We owe an incredible debt of gratitude to the men and women who have made countless sacrifices to secure the freedoms we enjoy as Americans,” said Sen. Roy Blunt. “These heroes put themselves in harm’s way, and those who suffered injury or illness from their service may carry their wounds for the rest of their lives. I encourage all Americans to take a moment to honor these men and women, and their families who share in their sacrifice, for all they have done to defend our freedoms and keep our nation safe.”