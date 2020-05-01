Mo. senators to introduce resolution designating May 1 as Silver Star Service Banner Day

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Two Missouri senators say they will introduce legislation designating May 1 as Silver Star Service Banner Day.
It will honor the nation’s wounded and ill service members and veterans, and their families.
“We owe an incredible debt of gratitude to the men and women who have made countless sacrifices to secure the freedoms we enjoy as Americans,” said Sen. Roy Blunt. “These heroes put themselves in harm’s way, and those who suffered injury or illness from their service may carry their wounds for the rest of their lives. I encourage all Americans to take a moment to honor these men and women, and their families who share in their sacrifice, for all they have done to defend our freedoms and keep our nation safe.”
“We will never forget the sacrifices made by the brave men, women, and their families who answered the call to serve and secured the freedoms we enjoy today,” said Sen. Josh Hawley. “These heroes selflessly put themselves in harm’s way, and I hope all Americans will take a moment to honor those wounded and ill service members and veterans every May 1st for Silver Star Service Banner Day.”
Silver Star Families of America is a national non-profit program headquartered in Clever, Mo.
It honors and helps members of the Armed Forces and their families from every branch of service and from all wars. It provides assistance to veterans who fell ill or were injured in the course of their service, and distributes Silver Star Flags and care packages to wounded veterans and their families.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.