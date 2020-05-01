Mo. Colleges and Universities receive $25.5 million in COVID-19 aid

MISSOURI. (KFVS) - Missouri will be receiving an additional $25.5 million in COVID-19 response aid through the Department of Education.
This latest round of funding targets Historically Black Colleges and Universities, and schools with a large number of low-income students.
Southeast Missouri State University will be receiving $336,575, and Shawnee Community college will receiving $174,568.
A full list of school receiving aid can be found here.
“These much-needed resources for HBCUs and other colleges and universities in Missouri will help ensure students can continue pursuing their academic careers,” said Blunt. “The funding announced today will help institutions cover costs like distance learning technology and payroll so that students can continue earning their degree outside of the classroom. As a former university president, I’ll continue working with the administration to ensure schools and students have the support they need to address the challenges they face in these difficult times.”
Schools may use the funds to pay for distance learning technology, grants to cover the costs of attendance for eligible students, and faculty and staff training.
The funds may also be used to cover operational costs, such as lost revenue, reimbursements for prior expenses, and payroll.
