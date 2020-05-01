$4M granted to Ill. housing authorities

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded more than $4 million in grants to 15 central and southern Illinois housing authorities.
Those receiving grant money include:
- The Housing Authority of the City of East St. Louis - $1,319,656
- Granite City Housing Authority - $121,665
- Alexander County Housing Authority - $214,788
- Madison County Housing Authority - $82,416
- St. Clair County Housing Authority - $541,851
- Housing Authority of Pulaski County - $64,507
- Perry County Housing Authority - $125,444
- Housing Authority of the County of Williamson - $299,961
- Randolph County Housing Authority - $81,613
- Housing Authority of the County of Jackson - $325,617
- Housing Authority – City of Alton - $145,239
- Housing Authority of Jefferson County - $128,814
- Housing Authority of the County of Franklin - $285,446
- Housing Authority of the County of Union - $95,732
- Housing Authority of the City of Marion - $175,614
“As we continue working to stop the spread of coronavirus, many people are spending more time at home,” said U.S. Representative Mike Bost. “The last thing they should have to worry about is whether they will be safe from the virus in their own homes. These grants will help local housing authorities keep residents safe and make preparations to prevent or respond to potential outbreaks.”
The money was awarded through the CARES Act Supplemental Public Housing Operating Funds. It will provide housing authorities financial resources for management, maintenance and resident services to prevent and respond to potential coronavirus outbreaks in public housing.
