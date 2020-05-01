Lynyrd Skynyrd cancels Cape Girardeau show

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The band, Lynyrd Skynyrd, has canceled their Cape Girardeau show. They were originally scheduled March 27, but rescheduled to October 24 due to COVID-19.
In a Facebook post, the band stated, “It is with heavy hearts that we will not be able to move forward with the arena shows.” They continued, “There are too many unknown factors and questions to be able to move forward at this point.”
Some members of the band are high risk, and the cancellation is for their safety, and the safety of the crew and fans.
Those who have purchased tickets will be refunded through Ticketmaster or Live Nation, depending on where they were purchased.
Other Lynyrd Skynard arena shows are canceled as well, such as:
- The July 31 show in Indianapolis, IN.
- The August 14 show in Fresno, Ca.
- The Sept 3 show in Knoxville, Tenn.
- The Sept 5 show in Macon, Ga.
- The Sept 10 show in Pikeville, Ky.
- The Sept 11 show in Allentown, Pa.
- The Sept 13 show in Providence, Ri.
- The Sept 18 show in Ft Wayne, In.
- The Sept 19 show in Madison, Wi.
- The Oct 2 show in Reno, Nv.
- The Oct 16 show in Tupelo, Ms.
- The Oct 17 show in Bossier City, La.
- The Oct 23 show in Huntsville, Al.
The band went on to say that they are hoping to make up the performances sometime in 2021.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.