Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

Pork producer says it needs flexibility on virus guidelines
O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — The world’s largest pork producer has told a judge in Missouri that it's working as quickly as it can to comply with federal guidelines that seek to slow the spread of the coronavirus. But Smithfield Foods says it it needs some flexibility in an industry where people typically work side by side. The comments from a lawyer for Smithfield Foods came as a judge weighed whether to issue an injunction requiring a rural Missouri plant to abide by federal guidelines. Meanwhile, testing found 92 coronavirus cases at another Missouri plant, and Tyson Foods announced temporary closure of a beef processing plant in Nebraska for deep cleaning after hundreds of people in surrounding communities tested positive.
Missouri state workers seek more protection from COVID-19
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Advocates for Missouri state workers are pushing for higher pay and more protective equipment. Union leaders, Democratic state lawmakers and other advocates for worker rights on Thursday called on Gov. Mike Parson to do more to protect employees from the coronavirus. One union leader said public workers shouldn't have to die providing key government services. A spokeswoman for Parson didn't immediately return an Associated Press request for comment. Parson's administration is offering an extra $250 per paycheck to state employees who show up to work in places where someone has tested positive for the virus.
Police to build levee in search for missing Missouri woman
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Police in Columbia, Missouri, say a levee will be built on a river where authorities have searched for the body of a missing Chinese woman. Police announced Wednesday that the levee will be built into the Lamine River near the community of Boonville, in an area where cadaver dogs have hit on a scent. Searchers are looking for the body of Mengqi Ji Elledge. She's not been seen since October. Her husband, Joseph Elledge, is charged with killing her. Police say the levee will allow search teams to move heavy equipment farther out into the river to aid with the search.
Man charged with hate crime over fire set at Missouri mosque
O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a 42-year-old man accused of setting fire to a Missouri mosque last week with a hate crime and other counts. Nicholas Proffitt, who spent time in prison for defacing the Islamic Center of Cape Girardeau more than a decade ago, was due to appear in federal court Thursday for an initial appearance on a charge of maliciously damaging a building by means of fire in last week’s attack. Proffitt was charged Tuesday with three state counts stemming from the fire, including first-degree property damage motivated by discrimination, which is a hate crime. The fire was discovered shortly before 5 a.m. on April 24, at the outset of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
Missouri Republicans revive push to change redistricting
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri’s Republican-led Legislature is taking up a new redistricting plan once again. A House committee on Thursday advanced the proposal. The measure would ask voters yet again to change state redistricting rules. Missourians in 2018 voted to make “partisan fairness” and “competitiveness” top criteria in drawing state House and Senate districts. The Republican proposal would shift those to the least important criteria. If approved by the House, the measure would head to voters. Democrats on Thursday questioned why Republicans are spending time on the proposal in the middle of the global coronavirus pandemic.
Chain reaction crash on I-44 in Missouri leaves 1 dead
ST. CLAIR, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a chain reaction crash on Interstate 44 in eastern Missouri has left one man dead. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the crash happened Wednesday morning near St. Clair. The Missouri Highway Patrol says the crash occurred around 10 a.m. when a sport utility vehicle driven by 67-year-old Kevin Broshous, of Sullivan, lost control, hit a guardrail and veered back into the interstate's westbound lanes. Broshous' SUV was then hit by a semitrailer, which jackknifed across the westbound lanes, causing two more semitrailers to crash into it. Broshous died at the scene. The patrol says no one else was hurt.
Missouri man arrested on day he's accused of sending porn
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Federal prosecutors for Missouri say a western Missouri man has been arrested on the same day FBI investigators say he shared online pornographic images he took of a 5-year-old child. The U.S. Attorney's Office for Western Missouri says 35-year-old Justin Swift, of Independence, was arrested Tuesday and charged with producing and distributing child pornography on the internet. An arrest affidavit says Swift shared 11 images of the victim earlier Tuesday with another person using a messaging app from his phone. Authorities say a search warrant was executed at his home Tuesday, during which agents seized his cellphone containing those images. Officials say also in the home were a woman and four children, including the 5-year-old victim.
Enterprise rental company lays off more than 2,000 employees
CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — Rental car company Enterprise Holdings has laid off more than 2,000 employees, including making some previously announced furloughs permanent. In letters to the state, Enterprise said the layoffs were caused by a dramatic downturn in business caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Enterprise had previously announced plans to lay off some workers but had not disclosed the number of affected employees. Some layoffs began in late March but others will become official on Thursday. The company said the layoffs would be spread through nearly every category of employee and in several Enterprise locations, including its headquarters in Clayton,