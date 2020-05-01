Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Federal prosecutors for Missouri say a western Missouri man has been arrested on the same day FBI investigators say he shared online pornographic images he took of a 5-year-old child. The U.S. Attorney's Office for Western Missouri says 35-year-old Justin Swift, of Independence, was arrested Tuesday and charged with producing and distributing child pornography on the internet. An arrest affidavit says Swift shared 11 images of the victim earlier Tuesday with another person using a messaging app from his phone. Authorities say a search warrant was executed at his home Tuesday, during which agents seized his cellphone containing those images. Officials say also in the home were a woman and four children, including the 5-year-old victim.