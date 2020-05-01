Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KANSAS
Kansas to lift limits Monday on many businesses but not all
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Gov. Laura Kelly has announced that she will allow many Kansas businesses to reopen next week if they can maintain social distancing. She also said Thursday that she hopes to lift all state limits on mass gatherings and other restrictions by June 15. Kelly is lifting a statewide stay-at-home order Monday. But her plan won’t allow bars, gyms, theaters, barbershops, hair and nail salons or state-owned casinos to reopen until at least May 18 and local officials will be allowed to impose stricter rules. Meanwhile, the state began testing all inmates at its prison in Lansing because of a growing coronavirus outbreak.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-RURAL-KANSAS
With rural Kansas close to reopening, doctor remains nervous
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A family physician in northwest Kansas would like the state to remain under a stay-at-home order even as the governor outlined a plan to gradually reopen the economy. Dr. Beth Oller and her husband are doctors in the small town of Stockton, roughly halfway between Denver to the west and Kansas City to the east. And she's been watching for weeks as the coronavirus pandemic has crept closer. Her home of Rooks County confirmed its first case April 5 and now has six. Some residents said they'd like to see the state start reopening next week, when the stay-at-home order expires.
CORONAVIRUS COUGHING-CHARGES
Kansas couple who coughed, claimed to have virus charged
HESSTON, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas couple who authorities say repeatedly coughed on people at a Walmart and claimed the man had contracted the coronvirus are facing felony charges. Harvey County authorities on Thursday charged 29-year-old Hazel Hamrick and 47-year-old Ernest Williams after an incident at the Newton Walmart on April 6. Hamrick is charged with two counts of criminal threat. Williams faces two counts of aiding and abetting criminal threat. Prosecutors said the couple was trying to cause fear during the incident. Hamrick told The Wichita Eagle that she and Williams didn't consider whether they were frightening people. She says she feels like a “complete fool.”
SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS-LAYOFFS
Spirit AeroSystems offers more voluntary layoffs
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Spirit AeroSystems is offering more voluntary layoffs to its employees in response to the grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX and the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. In an email sent to employees Wednesday, the company said it is offering the layoffs to all union-covered technical and professional employees. The Wichita Eagle reported it wasn't immediately clear how many jobs the company will cut. The final day of work for those taking the layoffs will be no later than May 14. The latest layoffs come after Boeing said Wednesday that it would reduce its workforce by 10% because of a drop in production rates.
VOTING RIGHTS-KANSAS
Court: Kansas can't require voters to show citizenship proof
BELLE PLAINE, Kan. (AP) — A federal appeals court panel has ruled that a Kansas law requiring proof of citizenship to register to vote is unconstitutional. The ruling Wednesday by the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals panel upholds a judge’s injunction that had banned its use. The panel found in two consolidated appeals challenging the Kansas statute that the state law violates the Equal Protection Clause and the National Voter Registration Act. The panel upheld the permanent injunction that U.S. District Judge Julie Robinson had imposed prohibiting enforcement of the requirement. The legal fight has drawn national attention as Republicans pursue voter ID laws aimed at preventing in-person voter fraud.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-MEAT-PLANTS
Pork producer says it needs flexibility on virus guidelines
O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — The world’s largest pork producer has told a judge in Missouri that it's working as quickly as it can to comply with federal guidelines that seek to slow the spread of the coronavirus. But Smithfield Foods says it it needs some flexibility in an industry where people typically work side by side. The comments from a lawyer for Smithfield Foods came as a judge weighed whether to issue an injunction requiring a rural Missouri plant to abide by federal guidelines. Meanwhile, testing found 92 coronavirus cases at another Missouri plant, and Tyson Foods announced temporary closure of a beef processing plant in Nebraska for deep cleaning after hundreds of people in surrounding communities tested positive.
FATAL CRASH-WICHITA
Crash kills longtime Wichita radio personality Don Hall
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Longtime Wichita radio host and Wichita State University basketball announcer Don Hall has died in a crash at a busy Wichita intersection. Hall's employer, Entercom Communications, shared the news of his death Wednesday with employees in an email. The 70-year-old Hall was a morning show co-host at KEYN Radio in Wichita, and according to the station, had worked for more than 45 years in radio in Kansas. Police say the crash happened around 4:30 a.m., when a driver ran a red light and hit Hall's vehicle. Hall died at the scene, and police arrested 42-year-old Ray Watkins on suspicion of second-degree murder. Police believe Watkins was under the influence of drugs and alcohol at the time of the crash.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-VACCINE MISINFORMATION
Groups sow doubt about COVID vaccine before one even exists
NEW YORK (AP) — Public health experts say a vaccine may be the best chance of stopping the coronavirus. Yet even though it could be months or years before a working vaccine is ready, groups that have spread misinformation about immunizations in the past are raising doubts. Some claim vaccine trials will be dangerously rushed; others say better treatments are being ignored to enrich vaccine makers. Then there are more far-reaching claims that Microsoft founder Bill Gates plans to use a vaccine to inject microchips into people or reduce the world's population. Experts say such claims could prove lethal if they undermine support for vaccines.